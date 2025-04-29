Work

Corona picks the world’s top 100 beaches in 100th birthday celebration

Three-panel image showing a Corona Extra beer bottle with a lime wedge in the neck, evolving through time. Left panel in sepia tone with "THIS," center in soft color with "IS LIVING," and right in modern photo quality with "SINCE 1925," set against various beach backgrounds.
Wink helped to build the global Corona Beach 100 experience, backed by a W+K Amsterdam film. (Corona)
TN
By:
Tim Nudd
April 29, 2025 12:15 PM

Featured Stories

TV Upfront
8 streaming and CTV predictions for the TV upfronts
TV Upfront

Media buyers and sellers predict the most significant changes to the TV upfront brought on by streaming—and if this is the year streaming and linear reach investment parity.

PH
By:
Parker Herren
8 streaming and CTV predictions for the TV upfronts
Possible Conference
Gary Vaynerchuk slams brands’ reliance on paid over organic social
Possible Conference
GF
By:
Gillian Follett
Gary Vaynerchuk slams brands’ reliance on paid over organic social
Brand Marketing
Marketing hiring shows signs of slowing—plus, a look at key openings paying more than $200,000
Brand Marketing
ES
By:
E.J. Schultz
Marketing hiring shows signs of slowing—plus, a look at key openings paying more than $200,000
Retail
Sam’s Club introduces a host of new measures amid retail metrics scrutiny
Retail
JN
By:
Jack Neff
Sam’s Club introduces a host of new measures amid retail metrics scrutiny