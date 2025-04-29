Corona picks the world’s top 100 beaches in 100th birthday celebration

Corona continues its yearlong 100th birthday celebrations with a global “Corona 100” campaign that includes a film spotlighting 100 years of beach culture, a list of the world’s top 100 beaches and a multi-year sponsorship of a concert at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro—beginning May 3 with a Lady Gaga show. The beer brand worked with experiential marketing agency Wink on the beach curation part of the project. They turned to oceanographers, surfers, free divers and other nature enthusiasts to curate the list, rating each beach based on beachside culture, connection to nature and scenic aesthetics. The list includes well-known hot spots in South Africa, Mexico and Brazil, as well as lesser known shorelines such as Chile’s Punta de Lobos, Iceland’s Stokksnes Beach, and Canada’s Cox Bay Beach. There is also a film created by Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam, titled “This is Living Since 1925,” celebrating Corona’s connection to beach culture over the past century. Meanwhile, Corona is also set to sponsor concerts at Copacabana Beach in Brazil. The 100th anniversary concert will take place May 3 featuring Lady Gaga. The free show launches “Todo Mundo no Rio,” a new cultural initiative in Rio. “For 100 years, Corona has fully embodied the ‘This is Living’ spirit of the beach lifestyle, inspiring people to disconnect from their everyday routine and reconnect with nature and each other,” said Clarissa Pantoja, global VP of Corona. “Enjoyed by millions around the world today and still growing, Corona will always remain unwavering in its commitment to the beach. This anniversary is not just a celebration of our legacy, but also a call for everyone to embrace their best side—the beach side—both now and for the next 100 years to follow.”