ESPN created a smack-talk hotline for hockey fans to talk Stanley Cup playoffs

Passionate sports fans are notorious trash talkers, with strong opinions about team management, coaches, trades and other happenings of their teams. Rather than dissuading the trash talk, a campaign from ESPN and the NHL—timed to the Stanley Cup playoffs—encourages fans to speak their minds with a dedicated hotline for “chirping.” “The ESPN Chirpline,” created by Arts & Letters Creative Co., is a real hotline where hockey fans can “chirp” about the NHL playoff matchups, storylines and more. The sports network announced the hotline with a ’90s-style commercial (above) advertising 1-844-4CHIRPIN (1-844-424-4774). Retro imagery and grainy video characterize the spot, with a voiceover by Steve Levy, host and anchor for “SportsCenter,” encouraging people to call in. The hotline is real. As part of the campaign, ESPN will select some of the best messages to feature on social media and its programming channels. In other words, if you call in, make it good. “There’s a heightened fandom during the Stanley Cup playoffs—any NHL fan will tell you so,” said Brian Iglesias, VP of Sports Marketing at ESPN. “With The ESPN Chirpline, we’ve taken inspiration from those gloriously over-the-top ’90s hotline commercials and turned it into an authentic and engaging way for fans to let out all their emotions that come with the intensity of the Stanley Cup playoffs.” The hotline will remain open through the end of the playoffs. The video will air on ESPN programming and social channels, including TikTok, X and Meta. “This campaign gives fans a completely new outlet for taking part in the time-honored hockey tradition of chirping,” said Brendan Howard, creative at Arts & Letters. “We wanted the nostalgic aura of the ESPN Chirpline to resonate with both established fans and the growing younger audience during the impassioned Stanley Cup playoffs. Ironically, an old-fashioned commercial achieves just that.”