ESPN created a smack-talk hotline for hockey fans to talk Stanley Cup playoffs

The hotline allows NHL fans to let off steam during the emotional time of playoff action. (ESPN)
Sabrina Sanchez
April 18, 2025 04:45 PM

Motorola launches global creative review
How Gatorade and Bodyarmor are refueling sports-drink marketing
Why influencer performance, not just reach, mattered more at Coachella this year
Marketing winners and losers of the week
