Goodyear flexes its history from races to space in first ad under new leadership

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. takes a blast to the past to flex its long-standing history in the tire game, in a spot featuring archival footage of its cameos in movies, space missions, legendary NASCAR races and more. “Still,” led creatively by BBH USA, showcases the brand’s past and present achievements, from its presence on winning race cars to aircraft carriers and even spacecraft on the moon. Shane Reid, most recently known for his work on “Deadpool & Wolverine,” edited the film, blending old and new footage, cut to Dr. Dre’s “Still D.R.E.” The track reinforces the brand’s message of excellence and momentum. The words still, forever and always appear in all caps before the Goodyear logo is shown multiple times at the end of the ad. The campaign comes as Will Roland, chief marketing officer of Goodyear, says the brand is entering a “new chapter,” with marketing that is “the strength of the Goodyear brand.” “Still” is notably the first work to launch under Goodyear CEO Mark Stewart and Roland. It is also the first work with the company’s new agency partner, Publicis Groupe’s P1T CREW. “We’re not reinventing the Goodyear brand, we’re reinvigorating it. We’re leaning into what’s always made us great—performance, dependability, innovation, competitiveness—and delivering it through a modern lens,“ Roland told Ad Age. The work will run on TV, streaming, digital and social media over the next six months. It will also continue to influence other work, from paid advertising to websites, social, retail, customer engagement and even products, Roland said. “This isn’t a nostalgia reel; it’s proof the engine is still running full throttle. Goodyear is a competitive, bold, human and exceptional brand and if you ask me, it’s time they start talking about it. This is just the start,” said Erica Roberts, chief creative officer, BBH USA. The spot was to have premiered during the NFL Draft on April 24.