Guinness visits all 50 states in sweeping ‘Lovely Day’ campaign by Uncommon

Guinness modernizes one of its classic advertising lines, “Lovely day for a Guinness,” in a sweeping U.S. campaign from Uncommon Creative Studio that travels to all 50 states to see Americans uniting over pints and experiencing their own “Lovely Day” through the power of community. A 90-second anthem chronicles the brand’s 5,057-mile journey and focuses on snapshots of Americans in everyday moments of togetherness, enjoying the company of family and friends. The spot includes photos that consumers sent to the brand, which commissioned them ahead of St. Patrick’s Day last month. The spot visits, among other groups and events, the Treme Brass Band in New Orleans; the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza in Minnesota; the Albuquerque Aardvarks Rugby Team in New Mexico; the Chicago Plumbers Union in Illinois; the Newport Run Club in Rhode Island; and many more. This is Uncommon’s first work for Guinness. More content is forthcoming that will dig deeper into stories and communities across the U.S. “From a group of ice skaters gliding across the lakes of Alaska, to a baseball team part of Tulsa’s sandlot society, to competitive weekly dominoes players in South Florida, and everything in between, we met real people and witnessed real moments. All we did was bring the Guinness and let the cameras roll,” said Joyce He, VP at Guinness. “It’s a refreshing reminder that we all thrive the most when coming together as communities. Because at its core, a lovely day isn’t just about what’s in your pint—it’s about the people around you, the moments shared and the passions that bring us together.” Guinness has been enjoying a surge in popularity in the U.S. of late, thanks in part to a ritual called “Splitting the G,” where drinkers chug a pint and try to place the line between the stout and the foam right in the middle of the “G” on a branded pint glass.