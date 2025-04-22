Work

Watch jackpot enthusiasts prepare for Jackpot Season in Hard Rock Bet’s mockumentary-style campaign

‘Jackpot Season’ created by 72andSunny New York follows a self-aware, mockumentary style reminiscent of ‘The Office.’
SS
By:
Sabrina Sanchez
April 22, 2025 02:00 PM

Featured Stories

Google will keep cookies and skip opt-out option in Chrome
Google will keep cookies and skip opt-out option in Chrome
Why the NFL hired a fashion editor—and other moves from its social media playbook
Why the NFL hired a fashion editor—and other moves from its social media playbook
8 AI and tech predictions for the TV upfronts
8 AI and tech predictions for the TV upfronts
How The Trade Desk is advertising its DSP as a place for brands
How The Trade Desk is advertising its DSP as a place for brands