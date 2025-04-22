Watch jackpot enthusiasts prepare for Jackpot Season in Hard Rock Bet’s mockumentary-style campaign

A humorous campaign from online casino Hard Rock Bet follows a couple deeply embedded in a cult-like community of Jackpot Enthusiasts. Created by 72andSunny New York, “Jackpot Season” features a short film in which a husband-and-wife duo excitedly prepare to celebrate Jackpot Season, the time of year they dedicate to gambling—and winning. Directed by Emma Debany, the film is shot in a self-aware, mockumentary style reminiscent of “The Office,” featuring mock interviews of the couple as they decorate their home for a jackpot party and explain their involvement in the jackpotting community. The campaign comes as Hard Rock Bet launches its annual Jackpot Season, calling on New Jersey players to participate in daily and Sunday jackpots, as well as several other prizes for the next 11 weeks, said Grant Williams, senior VP of Casino at Hard Rock Digital. It was built on the insight that online casino players are sharp and committed, knowing where to play, how to follow the action and track jackpots. “We obsessed over every detail of this self-aware world, from the tone of voice to the tiniest props inspired by graphics from casino games, because we knew the more specific and unexpected it felt, the more it would resonate with a savvy audience that’s seen it all,” said Geno Burmester, group creative director at 72andSunny New York. The campaign will run on multiple platforms across New Jersey.