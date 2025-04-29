Heineken imagines the end of social media with Joe Jonas and other creators

The world is turned upside down in a fun, dystopian commercial from Heineken in which creators find themselves creating to empty social media feeds, void of anyone of watching. The alternate reality is revealed in a dramatic film starring, ironically, creators and artists—including musician Joe Jonas, Dude with Sign, Lil Cherry and Paul Olima. Created by creative agency LePub, the film envisions a world where every follower is out enjoying themselves at the bar, leaving social media unexpectedly quiet. The influencers and content creators struggle to cope with the sudden lack of attention, resulting in humorous scenarios within their specific categories of beauty, fashion and food. The campaign is meant to remind people of the power of real-life socializing. It comes as new research commissioned by Heineken shows the average adult spends nearly six hours a day on their phone, amounting to 88 days per year, contributing to digital overload and fatigue. “I’m really excited to be part of Heineken’s new campaign because it’s all about balance,” Jonas told Ad Age in a statement. “I love being active online and connecting with fans through social media, but there’s something special about showing up in real life and being fully present. This campaign is a great reminder that some of the best moments happen when we step into the real world and share experiences together.” To unveil the campaign, Heineken held an in-person event in New York City on April 24 during which Jonas debuted his new track “Heart by Heart” in real life rather than on digital channels. He also filmed part of a music video for the song at the event in front of an offline crowd (of creators) to show the power of real-life moments. The campaign was inspired by analysis from global research company Statista that found time spent socializing has decreased by 35% over the past 24 years, whereas time spent scrolling has more than doubled (+54%) due to mobile-based social media platforms such as Instagram (introduced in 2010) and Snapchat (2011). “This campaign is a gentle reminder that stepping away from our screens can lead to more refreshing and meaningful social experiences, and help us feel less overwhelmed by the constant notifications on our phones,” said Nabil Nasser, global head of Heineken. “Working with creators, who are by their nature always online, to highlight the solution may seem ironic, but they too realize it’s about balance and were as eager as us to encourage IRL socializing.” The campaign launches in the U.S., followed by a global rollout over the next six months covering TV, social media, OOH and digital media across the Americas, Europe and APAC.