Ikea campaign says retailer’s furniture lasts longer than most relationships

Ikea has been more interested than most marketers in relationships ending. Its acclaimed 2016 spot “Every Other Week” explored the topic of divorce in Sweden, as did a more tongue-in-cheek 2022 campaign in Norway promoting Ikea’s furniture recycling program. A new campaign by Ikea Portugal fits into this legacy. To celebrate its 20th anniversary in the country, the furniture retailer searched for the oldest piece of Ikea furniture in the country; during this consumer outreach, the brand heard from scores of consumers that their Ikea furniture had outlasted some romantic relationships. This led to the creative idea for the spot above: If only love lasted as long as Ikea furniture. The campaign comes from agency Uzina. “Do these relationships last because furniture is less complicated than people? Or is it simply because it’s built to last? Probably both. Who knows,” the agency said in press materials.