Work

Chrissy Teigen is the ultimate ‘Groceryhead’ in Kroger’s social content series

Teigen leads Dentsu Creative effort to position Kroger as home to those who love nerding out at the grocery store. (Kroger)
TN
By:
Tim Nudd
Last Updated
April 17, 2025 01:45 PM

Featured Stories

Google’s Privacy Sandbox leaves ad tech in limbo
Google’s Privacy Sandbox leaves ad tech in limbo
Breaking down TV upfront budgets—how spending will change amid economic volatility
Breaking down TV upfront budgets—how spending will change amid economic volatility
The top 5 celebrity brand collabs you need to know about right now
The top 5 celebrity brand collabs you need to know about right now
Coinbase airs ‘blue screen of death’ ad about rebooting the financial system
Coinbase airs ‘blue screen of death’ ad about rebooting the financial system