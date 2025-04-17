Chrissy Teigen is the ultimate ‘Groceryhead’ in Kroger’s social content series

If the supermarket is your favorite place in the world, you might be a “Groceryhead.” Kroger knows where you’re coming from. And now it’s launched a social content series from Dentsu Creative starring Chrissy Teigen and positioning its stores as the perfect place for Groceryheads to nerd out. Throughout the campaign, Chrissy—a self-described Groceryhead—will answer common questions, break down her favorite products and reveal grocery-loving truths that the Groceryhead community will relate to. The work launches this week with the “Cart Confessions” spot above. The campaign is running on YouTube, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram. “Since 2020, grocery stores have become places for meetups, meet-cutes and therapeutic ‘me moments’ for millions of Americans—we call them “Groceryheads,’” Bridget Jewell, executive creative director and head of the Social Creative Lab at Dentsu Creative. “When we discovered Chrissy was one of our Groceryheads, it was only natural to partner her with Kroger to highlight this growing community of Americans.” “Groceryheads don’t just say they love grocery shopping, they live it,” said Madlenne Kramer, creative director at Dentsu Creative. “They shop multiple times a week, return stray items to their rightful shelves, and treat cart returns like a sacred ritual. That’s what being a Groceryhead is all about. And Chrissy Teigen? She embodies the ultimate Groceryhead.”