An Indigenous boy uses AI learning for ecological justice in sci-fi film from Matter and Space

A cinematic sci-fi short from AI and education startup Matter and Space reimagines AI’s uses and potential through the lens of Indigenous people, with the story of a young Lakota boy named Takoda and his AI “co-pilot” teacher. The film, titled “Butterflies,” created by agency The Work, explores how AI can offer emotionally intelligent education to help unlock traditions and science to advance technology. In the film, Takoda’s co-pilot helps him tap the Indigenous agricultural tradition of “companion planting” to create experimental crops that can help save endangered monarch butterflies. Directed by Lee Loechler and executive produced by Rob English, the campaign presents AI as a vehicle for pursuing ecological and social justice if used responsibly. It was filmed on the treaty lands of Oöhéthi Sakówin, as well as the ancestral homelands of the Quiichi, Tataviam, Serrano and Chumash peoples. “In a world where AI narratives often echo fear, our story dares to imagine a future where technology doesn’t diminish our humanity, it deepens it,” English said. “This film reminds us that AI isn’t just a tool, it’s an opportunity. What Matter and Space is offering are new ways to connect, to create and to care.” The message contrasts with ongoing criticism about AI’s environmental impact, taking an idealist tone of a future in which AI-powered learning helps humanity advance on a global scale. Matter and Space and the agency acknowledge this dissonance at the end of the video, while also acknowledging Indigenous peoples’ traumatic pasts with colonial education. A statement shared after the credits reads: “We acknowledge the environmental shortcomings of current AI infrastructure, including the significant power, water and heat demands of data centers. We call on the leadership of the technology sector to center environmental sustainability and prioritize the development of more efficient solutions to mitigate these impacts. “We acknowledge the profound and enduring impact of Indian boarding schools on Indigenous communities,” the statement continues. “These institutions were tools of forced assimilation, generational trauma and cultural erasure, tearing young people from their families and lifeways. ... May we move forward with reverence for the past, and strive to create a future where education is a path to justice and healing.” “Butterflies,” running online, marks the official brand launch of Matter and Space.