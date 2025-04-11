Toy maker MGA’s shoppable Easter video features pint-size rapper Nova Starr

If you enjoyed MGA Entertainment’s music video at Christmas featuring the Rizzler—“I don’t want a gift card, no, no way!”—there’s more where that came from. The toy maker has released a sequel of sorts, again made by Virtue Worldwide. This time we get Nova Starr, the 7-year-old TikTok sensation and rapper, holding forth on the issue of eggs at Easter. As the cost of eggs has skyrocketed, Starr and friends are here to tell parents they don’t want to dye real eggs for Easter this year—instead, they want toys from MGA Entertainment at an affordable price. The high-energy, shoppable video was directed by Daniel Iglesias Jr., best known for Megan Thee Stallion’s “BOA.” Along with rap video staples such as backup dancers, a pink sports car and general opulence, the film also features loads of MGA toys—including L.O.L. Surprise!, MGA’s Miniverse and Moj Moj. With many of the products under $10, you also don’t need a rap star’s budget to buy them. “We’re thrilled to bring back our innovative gift guide campaign for Easter this year, turning up the volume with an all-new rap and shoppable music video,” said Josh Hackbarth, chief marketing officer at MGA Entertainment. “‘MGA Presents: EGG$$$’ represents our commitment to giving kids a voice to share what they really want for the holidays.” “MGA’s focus on innovation in all they do redefines how toys are marketed and purchased, proving that Easter gifting can be just as fun as the toys themselves,” said Kerry Tucker, co-president of Virtue.