Neutrogena pitches rejuvenating skincare to those old enough to remember ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’

If you were glued to your 24-inch television set a quarter-century ago when David and Donna got engaged on “Beverly Hills, 90210,” chances are that today you’re showing signs of aging—and could be in the market for Neutrogena’s rejuvenating skincare products. That’s the fun premise behind BBDO New York’s new spot for the brand (see above), which features a good 20 seconds of that iconic scene—before it’s interrupted by Los Angeles dermatologist Dr. Shauna Higgins gently reminding “90210” fans that they’re getting on in years and should be using Neutrogena’s Rapid Wrinkle Repair Serum. Directed by David Shafei and Lizzy Born from WW7, the spot involved recreating Manhattan Beach on a sound stage in LA, using a ton of blue screen, a truckload of sand, a couple of stand-in actors and the same camera equipment that would have been used to create the original show. They kept the 4:3 aspect ratio, replicated the film grain of the original and worked with Walker Music on a ’90s-style soundtrack. The brand got clearances for the footage from Paramount and Platinum Rye Entertainment, and Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green are also expected to promote the campaign through their social channels. (This month happens to be the 25th anniversary of their TV wedding.) The campaign also includes a social component with premier nostalgia creator Maris Jones featuring scenes set in ’90s bedrooms, kitchens and dens, with Dr. Higgins again popping up in each one. The social films were shot in a single day in Brooklyn, with Jones and her team designing all the sets, props, posters and more. Jones also stars in all the content, edited all the cuts and did all the post work. The work kicks off a general “Neutrogena Remembers” nostalgia theme for the brand, which will be rolling out more content throughout the year. See posters from the campaign below.