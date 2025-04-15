Zendaya and On shot a retro-futuristic trailer for a fictional space movie

Sportwear brand On dives headfirst into retro-futurism with a quirky fictional film trailer for a space movie starring longtime creative partner Zendaya. Sporting Spock-like pointy ears, Zendaya leads her crew on a mission to explore new worlds along with her crew. The hyperstylized visuals were crafted by visual artist Nadia Lee Cohen (who directed the film) and stylist Law Roach. Avant garde jewelry designer Chris Habana also worked on the film. “Zone Dreamers,” which is heavy on the 1970s sci-fi tropes, is meant to explore the emotional power of movement and the confidence that comes from moving together, the brand said. “Working with Zendaya, alongside Nadia Lee Cohen and Law Roach, allowed us to push the limits of creative storytelling,” said Alex Griffin, chief marketing officer at On. “With ‘Zone Dreamers,’ we built a world that feels surreal yet deeply human—where movement becomes a metaphor for confidence, connection and creative possibility. The campaign may live in an imagined universe, but its message is very real: Everything is possible when we move together.” On product features prominently in the film, with Zendaya appearing in three key looks: the Studio Knit Bodysuit in Caper with the Cloudzone in Ice/Black and Terry Logo Socks in Caper; the Studio Cut-Out Crop in White with Track Pants in Black and Cloudtilt in Pearl/Ice; and the Train Long Sleeve Crop in Black with Train Tights in Rock. Her crew wears various other On styles. “‘Zone Dreamers’ was such a joy to create,” said Zendaya in a statement. “I’ve loved working with On to bring something so creative and unexpected to life. Teaming up with Nadia for the first time brought such a unique energy to the set, and collaborating with Law—as always—made the experience even more special. This campaign is about courage, friendship and the kind of trust that gives you the freedom to step outside your comfort zone and try something new.”