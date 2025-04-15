Work

Zendaya and On shot a retro-futuristic trailer for a fictional space movie

The spot, with serious “Stark Trek” vibes, was directed by visual artist Nadia Lee Cohen and styled by Law Roach.
TN
By:
Tim Nudd
Last Updated
April 15, 2025 12:30 PM

Featured Stories

Publicis CEO Arthur Sadoun blames the industry’s weakening perception on rivals more than tariffs
Publicis CEO Arthur Sadoun blames the industry’s weakening perception on rivals more than tariffs
Closed reviews—everything agencies and brands need to know about the pitch process
Closed reviews—everything agencies and brands need to know about the pitch process
Inside a comedy creator’s journey to become a beauty influencer—and why T-Mobile sent him to Coachella
Inside a comedy creator’s journey to become a beauty influencer—and why T-Mobile sent him to Coachella
Why TV measurement transparency is under scrutiny
Why TV measurement transparency is under scrutiny