Work

Orkin brings pests to life as handcrafted puppets in DDB’s new campaign

Four animated pest characters—a rat, a mosquito, a cockroach, and a termite wearing glasses—depicted side by side against dark backgrounds. Bottom right corner features the Orkin logo and the tagline 'The Best in Pests.'
Four spots use real entomological facts to show how cunning pests can be—though Orkin’s pros are smarter. (Orkin)
TN
By:
Tim Nudd
April 28, 2025 11:00 AM

