Orkin brings pests to life as handcrafted puppets in DDB’s new campaign

Orkin anthropomorphizes pests in an eye-catching campaign from DDB Chicago, to emphasize how smart they can be in invading your home—though in the end they’re no match for trained Orkin pros. Four spots feature handcrafted puppets voiced by a lineup that includes Brian Huskey, Hugh Scott and Chris Candy (son of comedy legend John Candy). From beer-loving cockroaches to fearless backyard mosquitoes, the pests are roguishly charming. But in the end, they’re vanquished by an Orkin professional. “With this campaign, we wanted to spotlight just how smart and well-trained our Orkin Pros really are,” said Cam Glover, VP of marketing at Orkin USA. “So, we mixed real pest facts with a little puppet magic to bring each scenario to life. The result? A fun, memorable way to show how Orkin delivers serious know-how—and serious peace of mind—to every home and business we serve.” The campaign launched Friday and will run through the end of September, with major placements during the Stanley Cup playoffs and finals. “Working closely with Orkin’s team of entomologists allowed us to develop a campaign rooted in scientific accuracy, while bringing a distinct, creative, almost human-like edge to how we portray pests,” said Colin Selikow, CCO at DDB Chicago. “The result is a visually striking and unexpected take on pest control that balances credibility with imaginative storytelling.”