Royal Canin created a pet-adoption leave policy for new pet parents

Getting a new pet is a bit like having a baby—a life-changing occasion riddled with new responsibilities. However, while maternity and paternity leave exist for new parents, there are generally no similar employee benefits for those who welcome fur babies. A new campaign from the Mars pet food brand Royal Canin addresses this head-on, introducing the first pet-adoption leave policy in South America. “Peternity,” created by TombrasNiña in collaboration with Tombras New York, offers Royal Canin employees who are new pet parents paid pet-adoption leave for a day. As part of the benefit, the brand is also offering educational programs for kitten and puppy care and an adoption kit. Also read: 12 creative campaigns to know about today The brand announced the initiative with a striking spot that suggests if parents wouldn’t leave their new baby home alone, they shouldn’t have to leave their new puppy either. Additional out-of-home and print ads promote the new policy, reinforcing that it is, in fact, real. The initiative is part of Royal Canin’s commitment to pet health and wellness, which includes nurturing the bond between pets and pawrents. Royal Canin has allowed employees to bring their dogs to work since 2022. “Granting a day of leave to welcome the new family member reflects that fostering responsible adoption begins at home with our own employees,” said Romina Matorras, corporate affairs director at Royal Canin Argentina. The campaign comes as 95% of pet owners say they consider their pets part of the family, according to the Human Animal Bond Research Institute. It marks Tombras’ first major work in Argentina since acquiring creative shop Niña last August, and was led by Avinash Baliga, Tombras’ chief creative officer. The pet adoption leave policy is part of the Royal Canin Start Of Life program, which aims to raise awareness about the importance of care during kittens’ and puppies’ early months. As part of the program, the brand educates new pet parents about nutritional requirements to meet specific needs at each growth stage. “Studies have shown that the nutrition kittens or puppies receive during their early months significantly impacts their quality of life later on. Therefore, proper nutrition and care provide a strong foundation for an animal’s future health,” said Marco Paccini, brand manager at Royal Canin.