Six Flags’ ‘Funsultant’ takes her job very seriously in humorous spots

It’s serious work to ensure everyone is having fun in new ads from Six Flags Entertainment. Humorous spots from the parks and entertainment company introduce a fictional “Funsultant” character, whose mission is to improve every park detail until there’s more fun than ever before. The ads demonstrate just how buttoned up the task is, as she verifies that no detail is out of place at parks including Six Flags, Dorney Park and more. In each commercial, she walks around the parks with a serious face, seemingly devoid of all joy because of how seriously she takes her job. The viewer is not to be fooled, however, as she asserts she’s “overcome with joy” when she sees families having fun. The cheeky spots, from agency TMA, are part of a new brand platform titled “We’re Serious About Fun,” launched for the spring and summer to drive park visits via daily tickets and season passes. The campaign is the first since Six Flags merged with Cedar Fair Amusement Park Company to create Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional amusement park company. “More than merely talking about how much fun people can have at Six Flags, the advertising highlights the serious kind of thrills and fun the parks offer. No detail is too big, as in our world’s tallest roller coasters, or too small, as in the smallest detail on the smallest snack,” said Harris Wilkinson, chief creative officer at TMA. “Simply stated, no other entertainment destination pours as much thought and dedication into ensuring every experience is as much fun as possible. “We knew the work would need versioning at the regional level for both legacy Cedar Fair parks and Six Flags, while all being held together by a unifying concept. The Funsultant and her sidekick were the unlock for us,” Wilkinson continued. Four spots (above) will roll out this month with additional videos and tactics to be released over the year, highlighting other park improvements. Advertising will run in select markets where parks are located and will appear in programming such as the NBA Playoffs, the “American Idol” finale, the NFL Draft and more. “When it comes to family entertainment, there are any number of options people can choose, from amusement parks to ballgames, movies, zoos, beaches and more,” said Stella Smith, VP of advertising at Six Flags Entertainment. “The goal of our campaign is to convince these fun-seekers that Six Flags offers ‘one-of-a-kind fun’—a can’t miss, immersive experience that combines the fun, adventure, nostalgia, escape and lasting memories that you cannot get from any other destination outlet. And at a great value.”