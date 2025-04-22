Telstra’s silent films remind you to silence your phone during a movie

Don’t talk, don’t text, don’t disturb others during the movie. That’s the message in Australian telecommunications company Telstra’s latest silent films, shot in black-and-white. Three films, “Mirror Mirror,” “Four Legged Friend” (above) and “Magnetic Boy” depict peculiar and whimsical scenarios of a woman dancing with a table, a boy who acts as a magnet and a woman who transforms during a full moon. Each uses special effects, but is shot in the style of early black-and-white films of the 1920s. The spots were directed by Finch’s Dougal Wilson, his first Australian production and commercial project since 2018. Agency Bear Meets Eagle on Fire led the creative. “So much care and craft has gone into these. I can’t wait to see them before some animated film my kids make me watch,” Brent Smart, CMO of Telstra said. The spots will run in theaters before the start of a movie.