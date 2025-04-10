Work

BritBox celebrates British TV with epic time-lapse of an actress morphing into different roles

Uncommon’s ‘See It Differently’ compresses 15 hours into 90 seconds to celebrate the craft of British storytelling.
SS
By:
Sabrina Sanchez
Last Updated
April 10, 2025 01:00 PM

Featured Stories

How Google’s latest AI video model is creating in-flight videos for Japan Airlines
How Google’s latest AI video model is creating in-flight videos for Japan Airlines
Inside Possible’s pitch for $500,000 Cannes-style sponsorships
Inside Possible’s pitch for $500,000 Cannes-style sponsorships
JCPenney tries for a comeback in first campaign from Mischief
JCPenney tries for a comeback in first campaign from Mischief
Inside the creator-fueled beverage boom
Inside the creator-fueled beverage boom