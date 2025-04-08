Liquid Death, MaryRuth Organics team up to give you clown-killing dreams

Nothing says stress relief quite like murdering clowns in your dreams. And that’s precisely what one woman does in Liquid Death’s latest ad, advertising a collab with MaryRuth Organics on a product to help you sleep like you’re dead. Modeled after an ‘80s infomercial, the spot shows a woman having pleasant (from her point of view) dreams about violently (and legally, because it’s a dream) killing clowns who have rainbow blood. This is after she’s enjoyed Liquid Nighttime multimineral water, a dietary supplement drink from LD and MaryRuth meant to support feelings of calm and relaxation to help users drift off to sleep. The vintage-style commercial is pretty convincing, featuring a jingle about how no one likes clowns. While murder is an atypical advertising theme, it’s characteristic of Liquid Death’s marketing strategy of turning up the absurdity in an otherwise standard category. The work is the brand’s first venture into the supplements and sleep category. The campaign was produced in-house by Death Machine.