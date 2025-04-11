Ray-Ban Meta glasses give an inside look at OK Go’s new music video, shot in a single take

Ray-Ban Meta glasses, robotic arms and a series of highly coordinated mirrors were all employed to pull off a kaleidoscopic music video for the band OK Go, launched on Friday. Created by the agency SpecialGuest and produced by 1stAveMachine, the video for “Love” from the band’s new “And the Adjacent Possible” album opens with one of the band members, Timothy Nordwind, starting a recording on his Meta Ray-Bans. Choreographed movements, mirrors and props (assisted by robotic arms) follow, with other members Damian Kulash, Andy Ross and Dan Konopka assuming positions continuously across the set to capture the film in a single take. All wore their own pair of Ray-Ban glasses to capture the behind-the-scenes of the production (see below), which was filmed in a train station in Budapest. It took 39 tries to get it right. Kulash, Aaron Duffy and Miguel Espada co-directed the spot. “Honestly, we almost didn’t get it. It had to be one take—no exceptions. Thirty industrial robots, all moving in perfect synchronization, with precision angles that left zero room for error. If we were even inches off our marks, the entire sequence would fall apart,” said Andrew Geller, executive producer, at 1stAveMachine. The band and directors “pushed this creative to the absolute edge and watching it all come together—against all odds—was nothing short of magic,” Geller added. The video comes as the band returns with its fifth studio album and first full-length release since 2014’s “Hungry Ghosts.” Meta, PMI and Universal Robots were partners and producers of the video and the individual behind-the-scenes clips. “I still can’t believe we pulled off ‘Love’ in a single take,” said Espada, executive creative technologist at SpecialGuestX. “For me, this video is a statement of how creative storytelling and cutting-edge technology can work together. It wouldn’t have been possible without the collaboration of humans and machines.” “It is an extra special thrill to integrate our clients at Ray-Ban Meta into the OK Go project. It was a perfect fit,” added Duffy, co-founder of SpecialGuest. The BTS video illustrates creative use cases for emerging technologies such as Meta Ray-Ban glasses, and is meant to push forward the conversation about the integration of AI technology and creativity, said Shachar Scott, VP of global marketing at Meta Reality Labs. “Ray-Ban Meta exists for moments just like this,” she said. “OK Go has been one of the most creative bands around for some time, and Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses are a big unlock for creative people. When SpecialGuest brought the opportunity, and we heard the band was already doing tests with the glasses, it was a no-brainer. It’s a perfect, artful use case.”