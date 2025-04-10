Work

Xbox helps you flee the rat race in cinematic spot directed by David Fincher and Romain Chassaing

Droga5’s ‘Wake Up’ film aims to recapture the glory days of gaming ads two decades ago.
SS
By:
Sabrina Sanchez
Last Updated
April 10, 2025 03:00 PM

Featured Stories

How Google’s latest AI video model is creating in-flight videos for Japan Airlines
How Google’s latest AI video model is creating in-flight videos for Japan Airlines
Inside Possible’s pitch for $500,000 Cannes-style sponsorships
Inside Possible’s pitch for $500,000 Cannes-style sponsorships
JCPenney tries for a comeback in first campaign from Mischief
JCPenney tries for a comeback in first campaign from Mischief
Inside the creator-fueled beverage boom
Inside the creator-fueled beverage boom