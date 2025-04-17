Work

Behind every successful man is a group of underpaid women, says satirical ad

The tongue-in-cheek spot by agency Mortierbrigade for Employee Day in Belgium highlights the gender pay gap. (ZIJkant)
TN
By:
Tim Nudd
Last Updated
April 17, 2025 01:15 PM

