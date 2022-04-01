Animals of The Year

[L]earned Media was selected by the ASPCA to produce a series of live action videos for their Annual Humane Awards Luncheon that took place at Cipriani 42. From “Dog of The Year” to “Cat of The Year,” our videos told the story of animal heroes who have demonstrated extraordinary efforts as well as individuals who have shown a great commitment to animal welfare. [L]earned Media got the, “behind the scenes scoop” having traveled across the country to interview and film each honoree on-site. Their stories of courage and heroism were wrapped up into the videos, which tugged at the heartstrings of viewers at the event. Learn more about the campaign here.