BIC Brazil Celebrates 75 Years of the Iconic BIC Cristal Pen with the Project ‘One BIC, One Book, Two Classics’

BIC, a global leader known for its dedication to writing and creativity, proudly celebrates the 75th anniversary of the iconic BIC Cristal pen in 2025 with the launch of the innovative project “One BIC, One Book, Two Classics.” Created by the VML agency, the campaign breathes new life into the literary masterpiece “Romeo and Juliet” by reimagining how William Shakespeare’s handwriting would look if written using a single BIC Cristal pen, famous for its remarkable durability and ability to write up to 3 kilometers. The project featured a robot equipped with artificial intelligence that meticulously replicated Shakespeare’s handwriting. Over 20 days, the system recreated the text of the play, guided by handwriting analysis and validation from experts. A handwriting expert compared 10 out of the 22 defining features of Shakespeare’s original script and confirmed the authenticity of the writing. By blending technology and artisanal skill, the project highlighted the lasting human touch in the art of storytelling, showcasing the intensity, style, and unique traits of the author’s writing. “In addition to celebrating 75 years of a product that has left an indelible mark on generations, we are honoring the transformative power of writing – a bridge to connection, inspiration, and stories that transcend time,” said Rodrigo Iasi, Marketing Director for BIC Brazil and Argentina. Reflecting on the project’s cultural significance, Rodrigo Iasi emphasized its impact: “The BIC Cristal pen has always been a symbol of simplicity and functionality. By rewriting ‘Romeo and Juliet’ with a single Cristal pen, we pay homage to both the legacy of writing and the boundless nature of creativity. This celebration highlights BIC’s mission to inspire new stories and bring people together through the power of the written word.”