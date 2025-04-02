Coors Light got voiceover actors to record in ice baths for its new radio spots

Coors Light takes its “chill” theme to frigid new lengths with radio spots from agency Alma recorded by voiceover actors who were shivering in ice baths at the time. The process was captured in the video above, which shows the painful-looking recording sessions. Hopefully the actors got some sort of hazard pay, as they clearly go above and beyond in going under the 42-degree water. Check out the resulting radio spots here: Coors Light | Chad Coors Light | Mindy Coors Light | Javon The spots are set to air on national audio streaming platforms. The campaign is a clever way to bring some humor and energy into the long-running platform. “The most exciting part of making ‘Cold Activated Announcers’ was letting go of control when it comes to the final product,” said Gabe Ferrer, executive creative director at Alma. “The script is simply there as a vehicle for the voice actors to bring their authentic reactions to in the ice bath, so the funniest parts ended up being the things they said that weren’t scripted, and that we couldn’t predict. The mystery of it all kept us all on our toes and ended up delivering a more authentic and funnier end cut.” “There’s no question that Coors Light is best enjoyed chilled, and there’s no better feeling than watching the mountains turn blue when your beer reaches the perfect temperature,” said Marcelo Pascoa, VP of marketing for the Coors Family of Brands. “We’re taking it up a notch by making our radio ads just as refreshing as our beer. It’s hard to make something sound mountain cold purely through sound, so we had our announcers take the plunge and do it themselves.” More Creativity coverage from Ad Age: Sign up for our daily Creativity newsletter to see the best stories of the day.