Educating & Inspiring The Jewish Leaders of Tomorrow

The Jewish Leadership Academy is a world-class Jewish Middle and Upper School dedicated to developing the skills, curiosity, and potential of Miami’s most ambitious students for a life of purpose, commitment, and service. As the inaugural 2023-2024 school year approached, [L]earned Media was brought on to support JLA across various social media, email marketing and website design and development efforts. [L]earned Media was also tasked with creating and running a full scale digital ad campaign dedicated to generating hyper-local awareness, interest and recruitment of their first ever student body. “Not only do we have 100 academically ambitious students capable of Honors level work or above enrolled for our first year of the The Jewish Leadership Academy, but they are coming to us from 23 cities and 40 different schools. That is a credit to [L]earned Media and the outstanding job that they did in helping us harness the power of social media and the web to share our vision with the world. I can’t thank them enough or recommend them more strongly.” –Rabbi Gil Perl, Founding Head of School