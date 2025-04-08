Kit Kat’s ‘Break Brothers’ are here to protect your break in Orchard ads

Sometimes you need a little help carving out time for yourself. Enter the Break Brothers, Kit Kat’s new advertising characters from agency Orchard—four chocolate-suited authority figures, a visual representation of the product itself, who intervene on your behalf when your break is being threatened. The Hershey brand broke the office spot above during the culmination of March Madness—the NCAA men’s basketball championship game—on Monday night. More spots are forthcoming, including the one below, in which the Break Brothers protect a teenager’s downtime when his dad wants him to do chores. Kit Kat has been associated with taking breaks since the 1950s. This campaign extends that legacy in a fun and unique way, said the brand. “They’re not just characters—they’re protectors of the break and proxies to step in when needed, all in the name of ensuring everyone gets the crispy, creamy ahh moments they deserve,” said Ryan Riess, VP of brand strategy and creative development at The Hershey Company. Orchard creatives Kevin Igunbor and Patrick Wells told Ad Age said the Break Brothers felt like a concept that could live well beyond TV spots. “We explored a ton of options, but ultimately, a fraternal order of towering, chocolate-suited men rose to the top,” they said in an email. “The fun part about character-based campaigns is watching them evolve and refresh as the audience becomes more familiar with them. There’s never a shortage of people who need their breaks protected. With any luck, the Break Brothers will be up to their hijinks for years to come.”