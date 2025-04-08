Malibu and a roller skating Brian Cox want you to ‘clock off’ in new campaign

Brian Cox was never this chill in “Succession.” The actor stars in Wieden+Kennedy London’s new campaign for Malibu liqueur urging overworked folks to clock off at 5 p.m. and actually enjoy their lives. For Cox, this means donning an eye-catching pink suit and roller skating down a sun-soaked beachside boulevard (presumably via CGI, but it’s fun nonetheless). The spot, which has something of a Southern Comfort man on the beach vibe (that 2012 spot was also from W+K, as it happens), was directed by Tim Heidecker of Prettybird. Corporate satire influencers @_businesscasualty and @christianjmaldonado also have cameos, and Greer Cohen reprises her viral role as a waitress for the video. The film breaks in the U.S. and then will run globally on social media, online video and connected TV, with OOH, display and streaming radio also in the mix. Some media placements will go live at 5 p.m., reminding workers to clock off. The campaign was inspired by a Malibu survey of 13,000 adults in which 79% of workers across the U.K., U.S., France, Germany, Greece, Italy and Spain said they regularly work overtime, logging an average of two extra working days (16 hours) per week. “In a world where working yourself into the ground is a badge of honor, we wanted to remind people that, well—that’s stupid,” said Freddy Taylor and Philippa Beaumont, creative directors at W+K London. “Enter Malibu, a brand best known for piña coladas on the beach, and Brian Cox like you’ve never seen him.” “Contrary to the characters I play, I’m all about celebrating the enjoyment of life and taking time off for the people and things that matter,” Cox said in a statement. “In some roles I was consumed by work, control and power, and never knew when to clock off. But the reality is, we all need to disconnect if we want to enjoy what life has to offer.”