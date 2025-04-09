Work

MoonPies resemble lunar landscapes in ads shot with a NASA-grade camera

Large billboard ad on a red brick wall showing an extreme close-up of a chocolate MoonPie with text reading: “THE CLOSEST IMAGE EVER TAKEN OF THE MOON... PIE.” At bottom right, it says “Shot with camera technology used by NASA” next to a MoonPie logo.
Tombras used a Hasselblad HD 50C camera and a special macro lens to get the shots. (MoonPie)
Tim Nudd
April 09, 2025 10:00 AM

