MoonPies resemble lunar landscapes in ads shot with a NASA-grade camera

You don’t want to look too closely at some snack food. But doing so with MoonPie reveals an uncanny truth about the product: Its chocolatey surface actually looks a lot like a lunar landscape. Tombras discovered this in playing around with a NASA-grade camera called the Hasselblad. NASA used a modified 500C Hasselblad camera to take pictures during the Apollo 11 mission; Tombras used a Hasselblad HD 50C, along with a Hasselblad H1 120mm 4.0 Macro Lens, to shoot new MoonPie ads. This allowed the team to get very textured closeups of which perhaps even the space agency would be proud. The undulating, pockmarked, cratered images are being used in OOH ads in New York (also posted in social) that carry headlines such as “See the surface of the MoonPie like never before,” “One small headline for man. One giant close up of MoonPie” and “The closest image ever taken of the Moon...Pie.” The MoonPie logo also appears, along with text that reads, “Shot with camera technology used by NASA.” The result is certainly eye-catching. Whether it’s appetizing may be up to the viewer, though macro photography has a long and proud history in making food look delicious in advertising. “Who knew shooting the surface of the iconic MoonPie from this perspective would be so mesmerizing?” said Avinash Baliga, chief creative officer of Tombras New York. Closeup photography is proving rather popular this week. Yesterday we wrote about KFC Canada ads from Courage that zoomed in on smaller bits of fried chicken in a campaign called “Every Little Bit.”