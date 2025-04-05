Red’s burritos, in love with air fryers, is making lingerie for them

Red’s All Natural, the burrito maker founded in 2007, has—at age 18—fallen in love. This is natural for burritos of a certain age. What’s notable is the object of Red’s affection: the humble air fryer. Red’s is smitten with air fryers since its burritos are particularly tasty when cooked in them. Today, in an amusing gag for National Burrito Day (this would have worked for Valentine’s Day too), Red’s teamed up with luxury lingerie brand Thistle and Spire to create a line of air-fryer lingerie called “All Naturelle.” The sultry, tongue-in-cheek video above explains more. It’s best not to go down the road of questioning the air fryer’s anatomy here. And no, the undergarments are not for sale; your own air fryer will have to remain in the nude. But it is a fun stunt from Joan Studios, the first in what the agency is calling “Culture Drops”—a subscription offering of buzzy, social-first ideas designed to get people talking. (Joan’s subscription model involves developing social and PR concepts through creative sprints for a fixed quarterly price.) Pretty hot stuff, overall. “At Red’s, we’ve always been about exploring new horizons of flavor, quality, and innovation. So, when we thought about our love for air fryers, we knew we had to go all in,” said Michael Adair, Founder and CEO of Red’s. “JOAN Studios brought this vision to life in the most ridiculously amazing way, and we love that we share a passion for the absurd. This campaign is as bold and unexpected as our burritos themselves.” Cheri Anderson, global chief production officer of Joan, said Red’s is an example of a client that’s “not afraid of some adventurous experimentation, and that makes these social and PR creative plays all the more effective.” “Thistle and Spire never shies away from the provocative, so I knew we had to be involved,” added Maggie Bacon, founder of Thistle and Spire. More Creativity coverage from Ad Age: Sign up for our daily Creativity newsletter to see the best stories of the day.