Teamwork.com unveils part three of ‘The Client,’ its biting advertising satire

Humor at the client’s expense never gets old. Teamwork.com, which rolled out two episodes of its amusing ad-industry satire “The Client” last year, is back with a third that continues the theme: that the project management software can help you stay ahead of even the most client-ey of clients. This third installation has strong “Batman Begins” vibes, as a Teamwork.com member travels to a far-away land to be schooled in how to deal with the most villainous of clients. But it turns out all he really needs is the Teamwork.com software to put the evil client in his place. “Our customers come to us overwhelmed, under-resourced and battling chaos on a daily basis. That frustration is real—so why pretend otherwise in our marketing?” said Jenny Hayes, head of brand at Teamwork.com. “This campaign breaks the beige of SaaS marketing to deliver the same message in a way they’ll actually enjoy. And honestly, it would cost us more—and take longer—to win hearts with a standard product ad. So why not make ‘Batman Begins meets budget approvals’… and drive action while we’re at it?” Along with “The Client: Part Three,” Teamwork.com also released some shorter brand spots (below) that spotlight top pain points that client services teams face daily—that is, before Teamwork.com streamlines everything for them. Teamwork.com worked with B2B video agency Umault on the campaign.