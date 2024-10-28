Deutsche Telekom—ad spending, facts and profile

\r\n Overview Deutsche Telekom is a global telecom company. The company’s largest markets by revenue are the U.S. (through T-Mobile US) and Germany. Deutsche Telekom’s headquarters is in Bonn, Germany. Deutsche Telekom owns a majority stake in T-Mobile US, a provider of wireless services based in Bellevue, Washington. T-Mobile US operates under the T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Mint Mobile and Ultra Mobile brands. Business segments and operations See more: Deutsche Telekom business, organizational structure and brand See more: T-Mobile US business and services Marketing spending Worldwide (Deutsche Telekom): Total worldwide advertising spending shown in the Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers report is Ad Age’s estimate of Deutsche Telekom worldwide marketing expenses. U.S. (T-Mobile US): Total U.S. advertising spending shown in the Ad Age Leading National Advertisers report is stated “advertising expense” for T-Mobile US. T-Mobile US disclosed an advertising expense of $2.5 billion in 2023, up 8.7% from $2.3 billion in 2022. Links to Ad Age’s advertiser rankings Latest rankings: U.S. The Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2024 ranking was released Oct. 28, 2024. \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2024\r\n U.S. ad spending, rankings, analysis and profiles for the biggest marketers\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Click here\r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n Past rankings: U.S. Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2023 Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2022 Latest rankings: worldwide The Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2024 ranking was released Dec. 9, 2024. \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2024\r\n\r\n Global ad spending, rankings, analysis and profiles for the biggest marketers\r\n\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Click here\r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n Past rankings: worldwide Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2023 Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2022 Financial results See more: Deutsche Telekom financial results See more: T-Mobile US financial results Read Deutsche Telekom’s annual filing Read T-Mobile US’s annual filing Deals and strategic moves Ka’ena Corp.: T-Mobile US in May 2024 bought Ka’ena Corp., marketer of Mint Mobile and Ultra Mobile wireless services. Sprint Corp.: T-Mobile US bought Sprint Corp. in April 2020 for total consideration of $40.8 billion. T-Mobile in April 2018 announced the deal to buy Sprint, controlled by Japan’s SoftBank, in a move to combine the No. 3 (T-Mobile) and No. 4 (Sprint) U.S. wireless firms. To win regulatory approval, Sprint and T-Mobile agreed to sell Sprint’s prepaid wireless business (operated under the Boost Mobile and Sprint prepaid brands) to Dish Network Corp. T-Mobile completed the $1.4 billion sale of that business to Dish in July 2020. EchoStar Corp. bought Dish Network Corp. in December 2023. Management and employees See more: Deutsche Telekom management See more: T-Mobile US management See more: Deutsche Telekom careers See more: T-Mobile US careers Stock Deutsche Telekom trades on Xetra under ticker DTE. T-Mobile US trades on Nasdaq under ticker TMUS. History Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Bundespost, the German federal post office, in 1990 split into three standalone public sector enterprises: Postdienst, Postbank and Deutsche Bundespost Telekom. Deutsche Bundespost Telekom in 1995 became Deutsche Telekom AG, a stock corporation, as Germany privatized the formerly government-owned phone company. See more: Deutsche Telecom history T-Mobile US: T-Mobile US’s principal business, T-Mobile USA, was formed in 1994 as VoiceStream Wireless PCS, a subsidiary of Western Wireless Corp. VoiceStream was spun off from Western Wireless in May 1999, acquired by Deutsche Telekom in May 2001 and renamed T-Mobile USA in July 2002. MetroPCS was established in 1996 as General Wireless. The company changed its name to MetroPCS Communications in 1998. MetroPCS Communications changed its name to T-Mobile US as part of the merger with T-Mobile USA in 2013. T-Mobile in October 2018 changed the name of MetroPCS to Metro by T-Mobile. T-Mobile US bought Sprint Corp. in 2020 and Mint Mobile in 2024. See more: T-Mobile US history \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2024\r\n U.S. ad spending, rankings, analysis and profiles for the biggest marketers\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Click here\r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n