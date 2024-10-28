Diageo—ad spending, facts and profile

\r\n Overview Diageo is an alcohol marketer with a bevy of brands across spirits and beer. Diageo’s headquarters is in London. Business segments and operations See more: Diageo’s business and brands Marketing spending Worldwide ad spending: Total worldwide advertising spending shown in the Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers report is Diageo’s stated worldwide marketing spending. Diageo reported worldwide marketing spending of $3.691 billion in the year ended June 2024 (fiscal 2024), up 0.8% from $3.663 billion in the year ended June 2023. U.S. ad spending: Total U.S. advertising spending shown in the Ad Age Leading National Advertisers report is Ad Age Datacenter’s estimate of U.S. marketing spending. Diageo disclosed the following North America (U.S. and Canada) marketing spending: Year ended June 2024 (fiscal 2024): $1.627 billion; 20.6% of net sales Year ended June 2023 (fiscal 2023): $1.631 billion; 20.1% of net sales Year ended June 2022 (fiscal 2022): $1.595 billion; 19.7% of net sales Links to Ad Age's advertiser rankings Latest rankings: U.S. The Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2024 ranking was released Oct. 28, 2024. Past rankings: U.S. Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2023 Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2022 Latest rankings: worldwide The Ad Age World's Largest Advertisers 2024 ranking was released Dec. 9, 2024. Past rankings: worldwide Ad Age World's Largest Advertisers 2023 Ad Age World's Largest Advertisers 2022 Financial results See more: Diageo financial results Read Diageo's annual filing Deals and strategic moves Diageo in March 2023 bought Don Papa Rum, a super-premium dark rum from the Philippines. The company in November 2022 acquired Balcones Distilling, a Texas craft distiller and marketer of American single malt whisky. The company in October 2022 sold Archers, a Peach schnapps brand, to De Kuyper Royal Distillers. Diageo in September 2022 bought Mr Black, an Australian premium cold brew coffee liqueur. Diageo in March 2022 bought 21Seeds, a brand of flavored tequila founded in 2019. Diageo in January 2022 bought Mexico-based Casa UM, marketer of Mezcal Union, a brand of mezcal-distilled alcoholic beverage launched in 2011. Diageo in April 2021 bought Sons of Liberty Spirits Co., marketer of Loyal 9 Cocktails, a U.S. spirits-based ready-to-drink brand launched in 2018. The company in March 2021 bought Far West Spirits, owner of Lone River Ranch Water, a hard seltzer. Lone River Ranch Water launched in 2019. Diageo in February 2021 bought Chase Distillery, a U.K. marketer of vodka and gin founded in 2018. The company in September 2020 bought Aviation American Gin (Aviation Gin and Davos Brands). Aviation American Gin is a gin brand that had been majority owned by Davos Brands and celebrity co-owner Ryan Reynolds, who kept an ongoing ownership interest in Aviation American Gin after the sale. Price tag was up to $612 million, which included an initial payment of $337 million and a further potential payout up to $275 million based on the performance of Aviation American Gin over a 10-year period. Diageo in August 2019 bought Seedlip, which it called “the world’s first distilled non-alcoholic spirits brand.” U.K.-based Seedlip launched in 2015. Diageo and Jiangsu Yanghe Distillery Co., a spirits marketer in China, in April 2019 announced a joint venture in China, Jiangsu Yanghe Diageo Spirit Co. In its announcement, Diageo said: “China is the world’s largest total beverage alcohol market, delivering retail sales value of $178 billion per annum. The largest category is Baijiu, also known as Chinese white spirit.” It said Yanghe was China’s third-largest Baijiu distiller. The joint venture’s first product was Zhong Shi Ji, a whisky that Diageo said was “specially crafted by master blenders and distillers from Scotland and China.” Diageo in December 2018 sold 19 spirits brands to Sazerac Co., a Louisiana-based alcoholic beverage marketer, for $550 million. The deal included these brands: Seagram’s VO, Seagram’s 83, Seagram’s Five Star, Myers’s, Parrot Bay, Romana Sambuca, Popov, Yukon Jack, Goldschlager, Stirrings, The Club, Scoresby, Black Haus, Peligroso, Relska, Grind, Piehole, Booth’s and John Begg. In a statement announcing the deal, Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes said: “The disposal of these brands enables us to have even greater focus on the faster-growing premium and above brands in the U.S. spirits portfolio.” Diageo on Aug. 15, 2017, bought Casamigos, a super-premium tequila brand in the U.S. The transaction valued Casamigos at $1 billion, with an initial payment of $700 million and the remaining $300 million contingent on performance over 10 years. Casamigos was created in 2013 by founders Rande Gerber, George Clooney and Mike Meldman. Diageo on Jan. 1, 2016, sold its major wine interests (U.S.-based Chateau and Estate Wines; U.K.-based Percy Fox) to Treasury Wine Estates for $552 million. Diageo in February 2015 bought the remaining 50% stake in Tequila Don Julio, an ultra-premium tequila brand that had been owned 50/50 by Diageo and Mexico’s Jose Cuervo. That gave Diageo full ownership of the brand. Management and employees See more: Diageo management See more: Diageo careers Stock Diageo trades on the London Stock Exchange. Ticker: DGE History The company now known as Diageo was incorporated as Arthur Guinness Son and Co. in 1886. London-based Diageo was formed in 1997 following the merger of U.K. firms Grand Metropolitan and Guinness. Diageo (and predecessor Guinness) since 1994 has owned 34% of Möet Hennessy, the wine and spirits holding company of LVMH Möet Hennessy Louis Vuitton. Vivendi Universal (now Vivendi) in 2001 sold Seagram’s wine and spirit businesses to Diageo and Pernod Ricard. (Vivendi Universal was formed in December 2000 through a three-way merger of Vivendi, Canal Plus S.A. and Seagram Co. Seagram was a spirits company that in 1985 had purchased MCA (Universal Studios and MCA Music Entertainment Group, now Universal Media Group).) Diageo in October 2001 sold Pillsbury, its packaged-foods business, to General Mills for $10.4 billion. Grand Metropolitan had purchased Pillsbury in 1989. Diageo in December 2002 sold Burger King, the fast-food chain that it had acquired in the Pillsbury acquisition. Pillsbury had purchased Burger King in 1967. Burger King now is part of Restaurant Brands International. See more: Diageo history