DoorDash—ad spending, facts and profile

Overview DoorDash is a delivery service for local restaurants and businesses. DoorDash's headquarters is in San Francisco. Business segments and operations Read more about DoorDash's business Marketing spending Worldwide ad spending: Total worldwide advertising spending figures shown in the Ad Age World's Largest Advertisers report are DoorDash's stated worldwide "advertising expenses." DoorDash disclosed worldwide ad expenses of $1.3 billion in 2023, up 18.2% from $1.1 billion in 2022. U.S. ad spending: Total U.S. advertising spending figures shown in the Ad Age Leading National Advertisers report are Ad Age Datacenter estimates. DoorDash made its Ad Age Leading National Advertisers debut in the July 2021 report. Links to Ad Age's advertiser rankings Latest rankings: U.S. The Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2024 ranking was released Oct. 28, 2024. Past rankings: U.S. Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2023 Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2022 Latest rankings: worldwide The Ad Age World's Largest Advertisers 2024 ranking was released Dec. 9, 2024. Past rankings: worldwide Ad Age World's Largest Advertisers 2023 Ad Age World's Largest Advertisers 2022 Financial results See more: DoorDash financial results Read DoorDash's annual filing Deals and strategic moves DoorDash in May 2022 bought Wolt Enterprises, a local commerce platform based in Finland, for $2.8 billion. DoorDash in March 2022 bought Bbot, a hospitality technology startup founded in 2017, for $88 million in cash. DoorDash in October 2019 bought Caviar, a delivery service focused on premium restaurants, from Square for $411 million. Management and employees See more: DoorDash management See more: DoorDash careers Stock DoorDash trades on Nasdaq under ticker DASH. Read DoorDash's filing for its December 2020 initial public offering History DoorDash opened in Palo Alto, California, in January 2013. See more: DoorDash history