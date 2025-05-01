Adidas rallies England soccer fans with perfect use of Beatles hit ‘Hey Jude’

This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here. If you’ve ever heard Paul McCartney play “Hey Jude” from his Beatles heyday to a crowd of thousands of concertgoers, you know there is no sound louder than when the audience joins the icon in singing “na, na, na, na-na-na-na.” It can rally any crowd, including England soccer fans enduring a 58-year streak of not winning a major championship. “Hey Jude” was the perfect anthem for Adidas and its agency, Johannes Leonardo, to use to drum up support for soccer star Jude Bellingham in his attempt to lead the England national team to win the Euro ’24 championship. England ended up losing to Spain in the final. Regardless, Adidas and Johannes Leonardo deserve praise for their clever use of The Beatles’ hit—including being honored for Best Use of Music in the 2025 Creativity Awards. The song is, of course, incredibly recognizable and the lyrics match with the team’s star, but the agency wrote in its awards entry that, more importantly, the verses, including “take a sad song and make it better,” perfectly captured the hope every England fan had for Bellingham to take the championship. Johannes Leonardo and Adidas got McCartney’s permission to use a slightly reimagined version of “Hey Jude” for dramatic effect. The film opens with McCartney’s vocals from a live performance, isolated, while images of disappointed England fans watch as the team loses championship games time and again. Then we see a young Bellingham practicing and getting ready for his moment when the “na, na, na, na-na-na-na” refrain is finally reached and The Beatles’ vocals and chords are restored with stadium crowds chanting along, rallying behind their star. Results included “Hey Jude” trending to No. 1 on Spotify and Adidas receiving “16x more mentions than the team sponsor” (rival Nike). “It was the right moment for the right song for the right player,” as Johannes Leonardo put it in its entry. This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here.