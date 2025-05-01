Alyssa Lynner has elevated Coors through equity campaigns, social responsibility and creative partnerships

This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here. Named a Rising Star by Ad Age in 2022, Alyssa Lynner has kept climbing. The senior marketing manager for Coors Banquet has been named Future Brand Leader at Ad Age’s 2025 Creativity Awards for demonstrating marketing acumen, team leadership and strategic skill while driving the brand to its third straight year of sales growth. Lynner’s projects for the Molson Coors-owned brand have included brand equity campaigns, creative partnerships and corporate responsibility efforts, demonstrating a versatility and comprehensiveness that impressed the jury. The “Start Your Legacy” equity campaign built upon Coors’ reputation as “the favorite beer of rock stars and cowboys,” and encouraged fans to make their mark in the world. The continuing “Protect Our Protectors” initiative raises awareness and funds for organizations such as the Wildland Firefighter Foundation, which focuses on helping the families of firefighters killed in the line of duty and assisting injured firefighters and their families. Coors has raised more than $2.4 million for firefighters since 2014. Lynner was also behind two programs celebrating the return of the Western drama “Yellowstone.” A “Live Like the Duttons” sweepstakes sent winners on a paid trip to a Montana ranch, and “Propose Like the Duttons” turned a six-pack carton into a ring box. The brand also produced limited-time “Yellowstone” packaging on its stubby bottles featuring “ReCaps”—famous quotes from past seasons printed on the underside of twist caps, such as “I’m the bigger bear” and “This ain’t checkers, son, this is chess, and you’re about to play it with the masters.” Lynner also oversaw the “Beer Wash Jeans” collaboration with Wrangler that brought the two Western icons together for the first time—and was named Best Partnership/Collaboration at this year’s Creativity Awards. Her efforts led to a banner year for Coors Banquet, with sales growing by 15% and its brand equity score improving “significantly” in the key 25- to 34-year-old age bracket, the brand stated. This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here.