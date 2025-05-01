Amber Saunders crafts edits with a keen eye for movement and meaning

This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here. Amber Saunders, an editor at Cabin Edit, explored lots of new creative avenues in 2024, but few were as fruitful as her collaborations with Smuggler director C Prinz. The pair teamed up for On’s “Dream Together” spot starring Zendaya as well as the music videos for Jeremy Pope’s “U, Lost + What I Gotta Do” and Mette’s “Bet.” All three pieces are visually enthralling and deeply rhythmic, revealing Saunders’ natural affinity for edits where the narrative is driven in part by movement. (Saunders also ran the voiceover sessions with Zendaya and helped establish the final VO.) The London-based editor’s other notable brand work last year included an entertaining spot for British telecom EE featuring a house full of kids going wild and a Nike spot with Sabrina Ionescu dribbling around an orchestra on a basketball court. For her efforts throughout the year, Saunders has been named Editor to Watch at Ad Age’s Creativity Awards. For EE, Saunders helped Somesuch director Caleb Femi—who captured lots of chaotic footage—find the spot’s direction in the edit. For Nike, she worked with Smuggler directing duo rubberband to evolve the project from a one-take to a multi-shot piece and also worked on the music track (which was not captured on set). “These are some very strong pieces from an editing standpoint—some more classic and some more unexpected,” said one Creativity Awards juror. “For me, she was a head above everybody else. Overall, I left with a feeling of wanting to see more from this person.” In addition to the Mette and Jeremy Pope work, Saunders also edited the music video for Ezra Collective’s “God Gave Me Feet for Dancing” (directed by Somesuch’s Tajana Tokyo), which took home two awards at the U.K. Music Video Awards. This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here.