Apple’s ‘Flock’ was a wake-up call to prioritize online privacy

This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here. Apple’s “Flock” makes a compelling case for why everyone should be using the tech giant’s Safari browser by thrusting viewers into an Orwellian take on Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds.” “Flock,” created by TBWA\\Media Arts Lab, sees bird-like surveillance cameras chasing and attacking people to obtain their browsing data. The creepy, stalking camera birds are stopped in the ad only by Safari’s privacy features. The film, directed by Ivan Zachariáš, was not only well done, but highlighted the disturbing reality that most browsers profit by tracking users’ every click, swipe and scroll—then sell that data to advertisers. “Flock,” a cinematic feat that evoked ominous feelings through its creators’ meticulous attention to detail, earned Craft of the Year: Film honors at the 2025 Creativity Awards. Apple and TBWA\\Media Arts Lab conducted a study of birds’ movements, behavior and physicality to design the bird-like cameras. The birds were created with the visual effects studio House of Parliament and FX studio Legacy Effects. Each was designed for its environment: Seagull-like cameras could be seen near the ocean, and bat-like trackers occupied parking garages. The campaign sparked media coverage and social media posts, raising awareness of online privacy issues. It also prompted Mozilla Firefox and Microsoft Edge to improve their privacy policies for billions of users worldwide, Apple stated in its entry. This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here.