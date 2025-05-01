Bark Air’s lavish launch helped the airline take off

This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here. Bark, a company best known for squeaky toys and subscription boxes, took canine hospitality to new heights in 2024, winning Best Brand/Product Launch honors in this year’s Creativity Awards. Seeking to rescue dogs from cargo hold crates and stuffy traveling bags, the company created Bark Air, a real airline offering trips for dogs and their owners between New York and Los Angeles as well as New York and London. The airline was created with independent agency Tombras, which helped design the logo and in-flight experience, along with the advertising for it. The Knoxville, Tennessee-based agency’s launch spot for Bark Air was charmingly dramatic, teasing the puppy paradise on board, including a seemingly endless supply of treats, toys and other amenities. Tombras also created a series of out-of-home ads, running in the three destination cities, which promoted the airline. “I just fell in love with Bark Air,” one juror said. “The way they launched it was so great and deeply insightful.” Indeed, the launch was a rousing success. Bark Air sold out flights in 2024, according to Tombras, which said the airline will roll out more destinations and larger planes in the year ahead. “This is only the beginning,” the agency stated. This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here.