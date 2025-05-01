Becca Taylor focuses on truth-telling in her work for Nike

This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here. In just two years as Wieden+Kennedy’s global strategy director for Nike, Becca Taylor has crafted briefs that sparked conversation for the brand globally. Last year, Taylor unlocked two insights—“There’s nothing wrong with wanting to win” and “running sucks”—that led to two of Nike’s biggest campaigns of the year. For the Paris Olympics, she led the strategy for “Winning Isn’t for Everyone,” a campaign that unapologetically focused on what it takes to be an elite athlete. The campaign garnered over 12 billion impressions globally, over 4 billion total views and reached 90% of all Gen Zers and millennials in the U.S, according to data from Wieden+Kennedy. The campaign was also awarded Film/TV/Video of the Year honors at the 2025 Creativity Awards. Taylor also led the strategy for Nike’s follow-up campaign, “Winning Isn’t Comfortable,” a brutally honest ode to runners worldwide that embraced the pain and euphoria of the sport. The campaign amassed 850 million views (including 48 million organic) and outperformed Nike’s Instagram benchmarks by 90%. These campaigns came at a time when the footwear giant was looking to shift its marketing strategy. Globally, Taylor worked with 20 strategists across Wieden’s network and oversaw every Nike brief in every geography across every sport. When asked to describe her process, Taylor—named Strategic Planner of the Year at the 2025 Creativity Awards—put it simply: “It’s not rocket science. I just tell the truth.” This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here.