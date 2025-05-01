British Airways stripped away ad basics in impactful OOH campaign

This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here. Most ads have a few basic elements, such as copy and a QR code or website. And even brands that don’t need to name themselves in ads still plug a recognizable logo. British Airways did away with all of those elements in a simple but impactful out-of-home campaign made with agency Uncommon Creative Studio. The campaign earned Print/Design/OOH Work of the Year honors at the 2025 Creativity Awards. Eleven variations of a print campaign that ran throughout the U.K. showed a close-up of passengers gazing out of an airplane window, their faces framed in the oval shape. In one, a man is peeking out from beneath an eye mask with the sun reflecting off the aircraft. Another shows a toddler joyfully looking out into the sky. One features images on either side of a roadway, as if a plane were stretched across it. Some video versions showed passengers looking down or waving. Billboard locations were chosen for their large scale or elevated placement to capture the perspective of looking up at the plane. The ads appeared across 324 sites, including Edinburgh, Cardiff, Manchester and London’s Piccadilly Circus. The campaign was part of the “British Original” brand platform, which also featured functional messaging or destination-based creative. But the “Windows” campaign sought to drive awareness by simply capturing the feeling of being in the air. It reached 26 million adults across the U.K., and drove 73% higher ad awareness compared to British Airways’ marketing in the same period a year prior, the brand stated in its entry. This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here.