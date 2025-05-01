Why Chili’s mascot-free comeback campaign worked

This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here. Amid low brand awareness, lagging consumer consideration and double-digit traffic declines, the marketing team at Chili’s Grill & Bar—newly helmed by George Felix—nevertheless saw an opportunity last year. After finding through research that consumers still thought fondly of the 50-year-old brand, Chili’s used nostalgia-infused marketing, innovative products and clever social media posts to fashion a comeback. One big push involved its Big Smasher Burger, which served up a value-filled direct competitor to fast food at a time when customers were looking to save money. A 30-second spot from Mischief @ No Fixed Address helped promote the equation. “How is this Chili’s 3 for Me only $10.99 when fast food is so expensive?” a voiceover asked. “Could be because we don’t have to pay for any mascots,” a Chili’s employee quips, as a quirky wannabe mascot lurks in the window. The work resulted in 25 billion total impressions and a 60% increase in branded social engagement, according to Chili’s, which also stated that it saw a 6% increase in same-store traffic despite overall declines in its restaurant category. Parent Brinker International’s stock price soared in January, led by the gains at Chili’s. For these results, Chili’s is the winner of the Best ROI: Work That Works category in Ad Age’s 2025 Creativity Awards. In addition, Chili’s also triumphed in the Brand of the Year and CMO of the Year (for Felix) categories. As one Creativity Awards judge put it, “The casual dining space is in the gutter. No one is doing well except for Chili’s.” This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here.