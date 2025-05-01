How Chili’s ‘owned 2024’ with popular menu items and viral ads

This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here. In a year of restaurant declines, Chili’s Grill & Bar stood out as an outlier in 2024. The chain, which is owned by Brinker International, saw awareness, sales and enthusiasm increase as customers flocked to its locations, lured by juicy deals and viral marketing. “They owned 2024,” said one Creativity judge. Another called Chili’s “the comeback of all comebacks.” Much of the brand’s reversal can be traced to a fresh recipe for success that involved a new marketing strategy and team. After hiring veteran marketer George Felix as chief marketing officer in 2022, Chili’s also began working with a new agency team of Mischief @ No Fixed Address, Gale, Edelman and JM&D. On Wednesday, Chili’s was named Brand of the Year at Ad Age’s 2025 Creativity Awards. Also, Felix was named CMO of the Year and Chili’s won Best ROI: Work That Works. The chain tackled fast-food competitors with its “3 for Me” low-cost meal, using a series of humorous TV spots to urge customers to give its restaurants a try. It created its own “Big Smasher” nostalgic video game, a remake of the arcade game “BurgerTime,” to further reconnect with younger fans, who could compete to win free burgers for life. And it pursued, and often found, virality with Gen Z by tapping into pop culture on TikTok. Chili’s popular “Triple Dipper” appetizer spawned millions of TikTok posts, for example. For fiscal 2024, Brinker posted total revenue of $4.4 billion, a 7.3% rise over 2023; President and CEO Kevin Hochman lauded Chili’s as a significant driver of traffic. This spring, Chili’s shows no signs of slowing down, as consumers look to save by shopping more value-based brands amid increasing financial uncertainty. For the quarter ended in late March, Brinker reported a 31.6% rise in comparable sales at its Chili’s locations. Earlier this month, the chain celebrated the opening of its first eatery in Scranton, Pennsylvania, with a campaign featuring stars from “The Office,” the enduringly popular sitcom that took place in the town. This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here.