Clark Farrell is Magna Studios’ steady heartbeat

This story is part of Ad Age's Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here. Every piece of work that budding production company Magna Studios makes has Clark Farrell's fingerprints on it. That's according to Davud Karbassioun, president at the nascent shop. Indeed, Farrell has kept remarkably busy in the company's first year, helping Magna produce 19 different directors for 29 agencies and brands, including 72andSunny, Anomaly, FCB and Highdive. In a spot with Wieden+Kennedy for Nike called "Awaken the Madness," Magna demonstrated the insane lengths professional soccer (football) players go to in pursuit of excellence. Farrell, director of production at Magna, had a hand in other eye-catching campaigns last year, including a brand refresh for Liquid I.V. and a poetic spot for De Beers. Another standout effort came in partnership with Anomaly on a push that humorously emphasized how Amazon Ads can give marketers a leg up over their competitors. As the first employee at Magna, Farrell has worn many hats, too. He has been instrumental in building the London-based production company's presence in the U.S., helping set up bank accounts, credit cards, insurance policies, HR, payroll and accounts, in addition to finding and building Magna's office in Santa Monica, California. For these efforts and others, Farrell was named Production Company Head of Production of the Year at Ad Age's 2025 Creativity Awards. Jurors heaped praise on Magna and Farrell. "The amount of ground they were able to cover in the last year is astounding, and the head of production absolutely had a lot to do with that," one said. On Farrell's contributions to the company, another said: "Jesus, this guy is like living on the floor of Magna. Like, he's in everything."