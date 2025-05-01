For Coors and Wrangler, jeans washed in beer were a natural fit

This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here. What do you get when two brands with equity in rodeo and honky-tonks get together in a laundromat? A fresh pair of jeans that are a natural fit. Western icons Coors Banquet and Wrangler scored Best Partnership/Collaboration honors at this year’s Creativity Awards with what they described as the first denim jeans washed in beer. Using repurposed brewing resources from Coors, the beer wash gave a limited run of Wrangler Cowboy Cut jeans a soft feel and vintage look that fit into the booming Western fashion trend and proved to be a powerful brand combination. While one in four men in the U.S. wear Wrangler jeans, only 35% of them knew of Coors Banquet, according to Coors. That provided a lot of fabric to grow Coors’ brand awareness. And grow it did. Promoted across social media, influencers, PR and retail, Beer Wash Jeans generated 1.14 billion earned impressions for both brands—the most for a Coors Banquet stunt ever—while beer volume grew by an impressive 10% versus the same period in 2023. The stunt drew the admiration of the Creativity Awards jury for its strong execution of a straightforward partnership, or what one judge called “back-to-basics marketing.” “It was done so well,” one judge said. “It was painfully good.” “I was like, God, I’m so jealous,” said another. “When I look at stuff like that, I think, ‘Why couldn’t I do that?’” This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here.