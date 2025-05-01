W+K’s Dejana Perić triumphed by DoorDashing all the Super Bowl ads

This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here. It’s a feat for an account person to orchestrate one Super Bowl ad. But Dejana Perić essentially juggled every spot in the 2024 game—all at the same time. On behalf of client DoorDash, the Wieden+Kennedy management supervisor navigated the Herculean task of coordinating a giveaway of all the products advertised in Super Bowl LVIII. That meant tracking the spots, becoming versed in the legalities of sweepstakes rules and regulations, navigating network clearances, coordinating with PR partners and leading the agency’s command center in real time during the Big Game. In all, the effort yielded 76 “official and unofficial partnerships,” according to the agency, along with 11.9 billion earned impressions and 8 million submissions from viewers who attempted to unravel a ridiculously long and circuitous promo code to bring home everything from a Volkswagen to a vat of mayo. A person from San Antonio won the prizes, while DoorDash and W+K nabbed a Titanium Grand Prix at Cannes for the campaign, thanks in large part to Perić’s persistence. And now, Perić has been named Ad Age’s 2025 Account Manager of the Year. “Dejana is the account lead every brand wants. A jack-of-all-trades and a master of one,” W+K shared in its entry. This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here.