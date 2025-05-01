Duolingo hijacked pop culture moments to create viral social stunts

This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here. Although the headliners of last year’s buzzy “Sweat Tour” were Charli XCX and Troye Sivan, it was Duolingo—or rather, a flock of Duolingo employees donning masks of the brand’s green owl mascot, Duo—that stole the show on social media with a surprise appearance in the crowd. That viral marketing stunt, along with dozens of additional social media plays rooted in pop culture trends, underscore why Duolingo continued its reign as one of the most talked-about brands on social media last year—and won Best Brand Social Presence honors at this year’s Creativity Awards. On top of regularly jumping in on the latest social media trends, from the “mewing” craze to “lobotomy core” videos, Duolingo’s eight-person in-house social team also led a series of viral campaigns throughout 2024. The brand hijacked last year’s Super Bowl with a five-second ad featuring its owl mascot growing a second head out of his rear end—and bolstered that regional TV spot by collaborating with celebrity plastic surgeon “Dr. Miami” on TikTok to give Duo a Brazilian butt lift, or BBL. Duolingo’s April Fools’ Day stunt last year, an ad for a fake “Duolingo On Ice” show in which a child is sacrificed to Duo, also swept social media, garnering over 80.3 million organic impressions. In 2024 alone, Duolingo garnered 2.4 billion impressions on TikTok and an additional 806 million on its growing YouTube channel. The brand’s sprawling social media reach was boosted by its increased investment in its global social strategy, which has involved Duolingo assembling social media teams local to countries such as Brazil, Mexico and Japan to produce content tailored to consumers in those countries. “Duolingo is just truly exceptional,” said one juror, adding that the brand has set the industry standard for “what it means to build a social-first brand.” Also read: How Duolingo’s marketing shaped pop culture while driving huge user growth This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here.