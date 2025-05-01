Emily Benner made United Airlines’ social media channels soar

This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here. Dozens of brands took part in the viral “very demure” trend that swept social media last summer. But before most brands had made their obligatory social posts declaring their brands to be “demure” and “mindful,” United Airlines had already jumped into the comments sections of two airplane-related videos posted by the trend’s creator, Jools Lebron, and posted multiple videos tied to the trend on its social channels. United’s speedy response to the “very demure” trend is just one example of how Emily Benner, United’s senior manager of advertising and social media strategy, is keeping the nearly century-old airline in the internet zeitgeist. And it is among the reasons she was named Social Lead/Community Manager of the Year at this year’s Creativity Awards. In her five years at the company, Benner has knocked down the walls that once separated United’s content, influencer, community management and paid social teams to form a cohesive in-house social unit capable of quickly responding to the latest viral trends. Benner’s collaborative social media framework helped United hit 1 million followers on TikTok last October, becoming the first airline to do so. Her strategy also allowed United’s social team to put out a plethora of engaging posts that collectively amassed over 156 million impressions in 2024 alone. One of those posts, an Instagram Reel joking about March Madness bracket upsets—a flight attendant walking down the aisle with a trash bag to collect angrily crumpled-up brackets—garnered nearly 50 million views and over 700,000 likes, quickly becoming United’s most-viewed social post of all time. This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here.