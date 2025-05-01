Erica Roberts nurtured growth, craft and talent in banner year for BBH USA

This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here. The best chief creative officers show leadership across their agencies, driving progress well beyond the creative department. Erica Roberts of BBH USA was the epitome of this in 2024, having a major impact on the agency’s growth and talent while also upholding a high standard of craft. Roberts, named Ad Age’s 2025 Chief Creative Officer of the Year, set the creative agenda of developing thought-provoking brand platforms, which attracted 10 new clients in 2024, including Samsung SEA, and led to AOR assignments for PayPal and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.’s six-brand portfolio. The agency enjoyed an RFI conversion rate of 95% and year-over-year revenue growth of 15%. Roberts has also had an outsize effect on talent at the agency, with 82% of staff identifying as BIPOC, LGBTQ+ or female. With 40% of her creative team being women, Roberts is cultivating the advertising industry’s next generation of female leaders. This is on top of BBH USA’s work itself, which included 30 new campaign launches in 2024—including “#UnCrush,” Samsung’s viral response to Apple’s failed “Crush” campaign, and PayPal’s “Everywhere” starring Will Ferrell—the brand’s largest U.S. campaign to date in both spend and scope. Roberts and BBH are also key to Publicis’ “Power of One” model, leading creative for J.M. Smucker’s portfolio of 11 brands, which have grown or maintained market share from 22% to 87% since she took over the business. Across the board, the agency’s performance earned it a spot at No. 10 on Ad Age’s 2025 A-List. “Her impact with people, her impact on the work, her efficacy with new business—it’s all incredibly impressive,” one Creativity Awards juror said of Roberts. “Not just what she’s doing with the work, but what she’s doing with the agency.” This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here.