Xbox’s ‘Everyday Tactician’ is a master class in storytelling

This story is part of Ad Age's Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here. "The Everyday Tactician" is the story of a gamer who gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work for Bromley F.C., and ends up beating all odds to help get the London-based soccer club—which was in English football's lower-tier National League—promoted to League Two for the first time in its history. Sounds like a movie script? No, "The Everyday Tactician" was an Xbox campaign, developed by Interpublic Group of Cos. agency McCann London, that involved a real competition for avid players of the simulation video game series Football Manager. The winner got the chance to work for Bromley F.C. as a support performance tactician. The lucky winner was Nathan Owolabi, a Wembley Stadium tour guide. Xbox and McCann documented Owolabi's journey for a three-part TV series on TNT Sports. It was a master demonstration in storytelling, one that earned Branded Entertainment/Content Campaign of the Year honors at the 2025 Creativity Awards. The agency and brand stated in their entry that the campaign was a risk that, with some luck, paid off. There was no predicting that Bromley F.C. would go on to win the National League Playoffs in May and then achieve promotion to the English Football League, with the help of Owolabi's gaming skills. The effort also reaped rewards for Xbox: The brand saw a 90% increase in Xbox gamers on the 2024 version of Football Manager compared to 2023, and the game was the most played in the series. The campaign earned 1.5 billion impressions, while 2024 impressions for "Football Manager" increased by 416%.