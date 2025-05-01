Facebook turned a Calvin Klein shoot into buzz about Marketplace

This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here. Understandably, Calvin Klein underwear campaigns with celebrities get a lot of attention. The spring 2024 shoot with “The Bear” star Jeremy Allen White, notably ending with the actor reclining on a red corduroy couch, was no exception. The couch got its own amount of attention, and fans and brands went wild when the couch was listed on Facebook Marketplace as “Red Corduroy Sofa from famous ripped chef shoot,” for free. Yes, free. The “Yes, couch!” campaign from Creative X and Mojo Supermarket cost nothing, but generated 2.7 billion in earned media impressions and increased Facebook Marketplace’s daily active users by 5.3%, or around 150 million people. The free momentum continued when “The Drew Barrymore Show” featured the couch in an episode with Jamie Oliver and Chrissy Teigen. The show also featured the couch’s new owner, a widow who had recently moved to New York City. “I thought they did a nice piece of content,” said one juror. “The fact that they got it out so fast, did not put any media behind it, that it was just earned media and talk factor—it definitely felt like it earned a spot amongst the top ones for this category.” This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here.